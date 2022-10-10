1010music is called Razzmatazz “the world’s juiciest groovebox”: mini FM percussion synth promises to blow larger rivals a raspberry

They might sound like the names of a well-to-do child’s two favourite ponies, but Lemondrop and Fireball are actually mini touchscreen grooveboxes from the 1010music stable. Now we have a third model, Razzmatazz, which promises “effortless sequencing, slamming samples, and FM synth drum sounds”.

In fact, we’re told that this is “the world’s juiciest groovebox,” and is capable of “taking on opponents twice its size and giving them the raspberry”.

Beats can be sequenced in realtime using the eight touchscreen pads, or you can plug in your favourite MIDI pad controller and bash them out on that. You can create up to 16 patterns, and the 64-step sequencer enables you to view pad states and steps simultaneously.

Each drum sound, meanwhile, is created using any combination of two FM oscillators and a WAV file. You also get two filters, two envelopes, a resonator, a snap generator and three additional effects.

Razzmatazz comes with 120 preset kits and sequences, and you can bring in your own WAV files either by importing them via SD card or recording directly into the line input. These can be up to 30 seconds long.

Power is drawn via USB-C, and further connectivity options include MIDI I/O, clock in and line out, all via mini TRS ports. As well as the two-inch touchscreen, you also get two knobs and four buttons.