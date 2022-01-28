1010music’s nanobox synths promise granular and wavetable sounds in cute and capable packages

They might have arrived just too late for our Gear Expo , but that doesn’t make 1010music’s new compact nanobox synths any less exciting. There are two to choose from - lemondrop and fireball - with each being polyphonic and offering touchscreen control.

Promising a “freshly-squeezed approach to granular synthesis,” lemondrop is powered by two granulators plus an oscillator, along with two multimode filters, two envelopes, two LFOs and one modulation sequencer. There are six effects, too: flanger, distortion, chorus, phaser, delay and reverb.

Sound-wise, we’re talking everything from lush pads to glitchy textures, and you can morph and shape sounds with the X/Y touchscreen controller. You get 100 presets and WAV files to get you started, and you can either edit these or create your own patches by using the touchscreen to take a deep dive into the parameter set.

The fireball looks pretty similar - notwithstanding the fact that it’s red rather than yellow, of course - but has two wavetables (plus an oscillator) rather than granulators. You get the same line-up of filters, envelopes, LFOs, modulation sequencer and effects, and we’re told to expect punchy leads and atmospheric pads out of this one.

Both nanoboxes are powered by USB-C, giving you plenty of options, and include Mini TRS connections for MIDI I/O, clock in, and line I/O. As well as the two-inch touchscreen, in each case you also get two knobs and four buttons.

nanobox lemondrop and fireball are available now priced at $399/€449 each. You can place orders and find out more on the 1010music website.