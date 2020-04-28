101 Drums introduces Diamond Series wood composite hoops

Swedish drum manufacturer, 101 Drums (One ’O One) has announced the introduction of its new Diamond Hoops: 14” wood-composite hoops designed as an alternative to triple-flanged or die-cast rims.

101 is known for its ultra-thin drum shells, constructed from composite wood fibre which isn’t affected by environmental conditions such as temperature and humidity in the same way that traditional wooden shells can.

The new Diamond Series hoops use the same material, which means the hoops are less likely to crack, while maintaining the tonality of wood hoops.

The hoops are currently available individually or as a snare set comprising batter and snare-side hoops, and at the time of writing are limited to 14”, 10-hole models.

The Diamond Series hoops are available to order now, priced 1495/1595 (£120/£129) SEK respectively, with a pair costing around £230. For more information, visit 101 Drums.