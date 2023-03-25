Watch 100 drummers play Foo Fighters' double-drum classic, My Hero in tribute to Taylor Hawkins

It’s hard to believe that a whole year has passed since Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins’ life was tragically cut short while on tour in Bogotá, Colombia, but today (25 March) marks the one-year anniversary of the beloved drum hero’s death.

To pay tribute to the fallen rocker, Belgian band Black Box Revelation organised a mob of 100 drummers, and took over Belgium’s Sportpaleis stadium in Antwerp - the venue which was the scene of Hawkins’ final Belgian performance in 2018 - for a cover of Foo Fighters’ My Hero.

It begins with Black Box Revelation drummer, Dries Van Dijck beating out the song’s intro, before the thunderous crowd of 100 additional drummers - all dressed in black t-shirts sporting a silhouette of a Hawk - join in.

The song, which featured as a single from Foo Fighters’ 1997 second album, The Colour and the Shape, famously features a double-drum intro. As was well documented in Foo Fighters’ own documentary, Back and Forth, Dave Grohl took over drum duties from original drummer, William Goldsmith during the album’s tracking process, recording My Hero’s drum intro on two separate kits.

Hawkins wasn’t in the band at this point, however since his passing, My Hero has become an anthem closely associated to him, due in no small part to his son Shane’s energetic and emotional performance of the song with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts.

A statement from Black Box Revelation says, “Taylor Hawkins was the best drummer of our times. Honouring him with this tribute was an experience we will never forget.”

Foo Fighters are scheduled to play at a number of festivals this summer, and are yet to announce who will be behind the kit. For a full list of tour dates, click here. (opens in new tab)