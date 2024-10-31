"The living, breathing embodiment of funk": Bootsy Collins' bass guitar, Farfisa organ and Yamaha DX7 go up for sale along with a collection of memorabilia

An extensive collection of instruments and memorabilia belonging to bassist Bootsy Collins is going up for sale on music platform Wax Poetics.

Along with a variety of records, pieces of clothing and various bits of memorabilia, the Bootsy Collins Collection features several musical instruments and pieces of studio gear, including Collins' personal Yamaha DX7 synthesizer. Though the DX7 was used live for Bootsy's Rubber Band and on studio recordings like 1997's Fresh Outta 'P University, it's unfortunately seen better days, and is not in working order.

Other instruments in the auction include a 32-key Melodica used by Bootsy's Rubber Band and a Farfisa FAST 5 61-key organ used by Bernie Worrell, Maceo Parker, and Richard “Kush” Griffith on tour with Bootsy’s Rubber Band.

Fans also have the opportunity to purchase a number of Collins' bass guitars, including a signed Warwick RockBass Bootsy Collins Space Bass, a consumer version of the custom bass guitar, kitted out with 165 LED lights, Warwick designed for Collins in 2012. Only 200 of the guitars were made.

Also up for sale is a glass case containing a guitar smashed by Collins when opening Cincinnati's Hard Rock Casino in 2021. Perhaps the most intriguing item in the lot is a slip for a $5 fine issued to Collins by James Brown Productions, dated April 17, 1970; only a few weeks after Bootsy made his stage debut with James in Columbus, Georgia.

"James Brown was famous for running a tight ship, to the point that he made a practice of docking his band members’ pay for slight infractions like running late, failing to meet his standards for grooming, or missing a note," reads a statement from Wax Poetics. "Incredibly, these fines were meticulously documented by James Brown Productions in the form of 'Road Expense' slips like this one."

"This slip from Bootsy's time with the J.B.'s, dated April 17, 1970—just one month after he joined the band—reflects a fine of five dollars, and a running debt of $20. The signatory is David McCarthy, a long-time business manager and accountant for James, who later went on to manage the Apollo Theater. 'I remember these days, but I wouldn't trade them for the world,' Bootsy says. '20 bucks to play with James? I'll do it!'"

Known for his larger-than-life character and significant contributions to funk music, Collins shot to fame as part of James Brown's band in the early '70s before joining George Clinton's Parliament-Funkadelic. Renowned for his extravagant style and prodigious instrumental talent, Collins is one of the 20th century's most iconic bassists.

If you're interested, don't hang about - the sale ends Sunday November 10th.

Find out more on Wax Poetics.