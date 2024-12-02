I've been using Adam Audio studio monitors for five years after switching from KRKs and I've never looked back - and now they're 25% off for Cyber Monday

Choosing the right pair of studio monitors isn't easy. If you're picking a synth to buy, you can compare a whole range of features, weighing up oscillators, filters and effects to decide how the instrument might augment your creative process. A good studio monitor, though, does one thing and does it well - and without getting a chance to hear how a monitor sounds IRL, it can be difficult to figure out which brand and model is the right one for you.

This is the situation I found myself in several years ago after deciding to replace the KRK Rokit 8s I'd been using since university; downsizing to a smaller living situation meant that these beastly 8-inch monitors would have to go, and though they sounded fantastic in a home listening context, the Rokits' lively, colourful sound and overzealous bass response made accurate mixing a challenge.

Enter Adam Audio. I'd heard from trusted friends that the Berlin-based manufacturer's reputation for crafting reliable, high-quality monitors was justified, so I took a leap of faith and plumped for the brand's affordable and well-reviewed T5Vs. Ideally suited to my somewhat cramped home studio space, the T5Vs' precise and neutral sound made a refreshing change from the Rokit 8s, and I've never looked back: these are excellent monitors that I'll be relying on for years to come.

If you're looking for a superb pair of studio monitors that you can afford without taking out a loan, these are what I'd recommend; and there's no better time to buy them than Cyber Monday, as Amazon has slashed 25% off the price and you can now pick up a pair for just under $300.

Adam Audio T5V: was US$199 now US$149 at Amazon Monitors this cheap have no business being this good. Adam Audio has squeezed 25 years of experience building monitors found in professional studios and control rooms into a product that's within reach of the average bedroom beatmaker, and it shows: Adam's proprietary U-ART tweeters and HPS waveguide are based on the design of the brand's upmarket four-figure speakers, giving you pro sound at an accessible price point.

Adam Audio T7V: was US$249 now US$199 at Amazon If the T5Vs are a little compact for your set-up and you're looking for something with a little more oomph, the T7Vs are your best bet. At only $50 more, these monitors are equipped with 7" woofers that deliver an SPL of 110 dB (4dB more than the T5Vs) and a frequency response that stretches down to 38 Hz, providing more weight in the low end.

Adam Audio T8V: was US$299 now US$239 at Amazon 8-inch monitors can be challenging to fit into a home studio, but if you're blessed with enough room to squeeze in a larger pair of speakers, the T8Vs are worth your consideration. Delivering even more volume than the T7V and a much wider frequency response (down to 33Hz) these would make a great choice for those working in bass-heavy genres like hip-hop and EDM. If you have the space - and the cash - this is a better option than the T5Vs and T7Vs.

All three of the options above would make an excellent choice for those looking for reasonably priced but high-quality studio monitors; which pair you choose depends on how far your budget will stretch and the amount of space you have available in your studio. Bear in mind that larger monitors with a wider, bassier frequency response can present more risk of running into issues with your room's acoustics. (Check out our guide to home studio acoustics to learn more.)

I opted for the T5Vs, and I haven't regretted it once. For monitors this cheap, they offer an exceptionally detailed sound, largely thanks to Adam Audio's U-ART ribbon tweeters, which excel at reproducing high frequencies with power and accuracy. The only drawback with the T5Vs is the slightly limited low end, but this is to be expected with any pair of speakers of this size and price.

In fact, at 45Hz to 25kHz, the T5Vs' frequency response stretches further than most 5-inch monitors, including the widely beloved Yamaha HS5. If you're working in genres that prominently feature sub bass, you'll want to pick up a pair of studio headphones to accurately mix the low end, or complement the T5Vs with Adam Audio's T10S subwoofer, which is also reduced by 20% at Amazon.