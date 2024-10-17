No music theory? No problem! LANDR's AI-powered Composer plugin will instantly generate "chord progressions, basslines, melodies, and harmonies" for you

Introducing LANDR Composer: The Smart MIDI VST Assistant - YouTube Watch On

LANDR has announced the acquisition of Orb Plugins, a division of Hexachords that develops innovative AI-powered creative tools like the Orb Producer Suite.

As part of its takeover, LANDR has announced an enhanced version of the Orb Producer Pro plugin, now rebranded as LANDR Composer.

Designed to help you beat creative block and speed up your production workflow, the plugin can be used to generate melodies, harmonies, basslines and chord progressions without any knowledge of music theory.

LANDR Composer's main interface can be used to build up to four arrangements, or Scenes, each composed of four modules: chords, melody, arpeggios and bass. In the Chords module, you can select a key, scale, time signature and length for your chord sequence and choose from a variety of common chord progressions.

Once generated, chord progressions can be tweaked or rearranged using the progression bar at the top of the interface. Clicking on each chord will open a Chord Panel, which allows you to choose between different chord types, inversions and embellishments.

Once you're happy with your chord progression, you're able to generate melodies, arpeggios and basslines that are harmonically compatible with your chords. A variety of preset sounds are on offer, but if you're not a fan of LANDR Composer's sounds, you're able to drag-and-drop the MIDI data from the plugin into your DAW's timeline.

Though it'll generate melodic material automatically based on a given chord progression, LANDR Composer also lets you tweak rhythms and shape melodies to taste using controls for density, complexity and variation, while chord sequences can be customized using controls that introduce additional polyphony and spread to your progressions.

LANDR Composer is available now as part of selected LANDR Studio subscription plans; you can also buy the plugin directly from LANDR’s website for $149.