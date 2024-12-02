My favourite soft synth of the last year is a bargain in this Cyber Monday deal – do yourself a favour and grab it now

I reviewed Baby Audio’s latest synth plugin Atoms earlier this year, and I’ve been using it regularly ever since. In today’s Cyber Monday deals, it’s down to £39 , and I’d say it’s highly worth picking up at that price point.

Atoms is a physical modelling synth, meaning that it produces sound by emulating the resonance of a real-world object in a virtual space. It uses a virtual ‘exciter’ – like a bow or pick of a stringed instrument – to trigger the vibrations of a simulation of interconnected masses and springs, the properties and dimensions of which can be adjusted using its controls.

Baby Audio Atoms: was £79 now £39 at Plugin Boutique

That might sound a little complex, but in use Atoms is pleasingly approachable. Its single window UI has controls that let the user easily adjust the force, movement, unpredictability and shape of the sound. It also comes stocked with a good crop of very usable presets (which can be added to with expansion packs).

Physical modelling synths can be particularly useful for a few things. On the one hand they do a good job of synthesising mallets and bowed instruments, thanks to their ability to accurately emulate their natural vibrations. Pushed beyond the realms of what’s realistic though, physical modelling synths can conjure thoroughly modern and otherworld synth timbres.

In Atoms’ case, its engine is great for creating ambient tones with lots of movement and texture. More surprisingly, perhaps, I also really like using it for bass sounds. It’s stocked with several presets with real low-end power, and its design makes it great at generating characterful throbs and bass bumps with cut nicely through a mix.

It’s not the most versatile synth you’ll pick up in the current sales – that would be Arturia Pigments – but it’s packed with inspiring sounds and well worth picking up for less than £40.