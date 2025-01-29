Stuff your smartphone… Tascam’s new XP recorders go 32-bit and will even replace your audio interface

No matter how convenient and omnipresent your smartphone may be, and no matter how powerful and clever the apps upon it become, when it comes to the quality and convenience demanded by audio pros, there are times when only a dedicated hardware recorder can hit the spot.

When true performance matters, market leader Tascam know what’s needed. Whether for field recording, interviews and lectures, or complete gigs in glorious like-you-were-there stereo, it's been delivering the goods for years.

And to make sure it stays on top, Tascam has just announced upgraded XP versions of its popular DR-05 and DR-07 handheld digital audio recorders. Both come laden with new features especially tuned for audiophiles, alongside the kind of battery life that will outlive even the most tortuous prog-rock career showcase.

First and foremost there are built-in pro-quality condenser microphones capable of recording gig-standard sound pressure levels of 125 dB, far beyond the capabilities of any smartphone. The DR-05XP features these mics in omnidirectional form in a fixed stereo formation for easy recording of sound sources coming from any direction.

Meanwhile, for those requiring further flexibility, the DR-07XP sports unidirectional mics that are movable and posable in either AB or XY orientations, allowing better, wider, more realistic recordings of stereo sound sources.

Both, of course, also feature stereo minijack mic inputs with plug-in power or the provision for direct line level sources should additional audio ins be needed.

When it comes to the brains of the operation, both now share a 32-bit float recording mode with an impressive up-to-96 kHz sample rate for low-noise, distortion-free recordings. Tascam claims that the fidelity of the digital recording is now such that ‘too high’ or ‘too low’ audio recording levels are a thing of the past, with the unit able to invisibly handle whatever you throw at it.

Most interestingly, both models now feature a USB-C connection, enabling them to act as a 2-in/2-out USB audio interface for your computer. Perfect for those impromptu live sessions or simply giving your computer direct access to the best mics in the room. There’s even a built-in reverb effect if you want to add a little extra ambience.

And Tascam hasn't forgotten all the essentials. Both units now offer support for SDXC cards of up to 512GB in size and will record for more than 17 hours on a single charge. Plus, there’s their famous ease of use, fully-featured screen and level meters and the reliable one-button recording and one handed operation that pros love.

Find out more on the Tascam website.