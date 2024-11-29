Get 33% off this superb Ninja Tune-branded software delay which can can build complex, hardware-sounding delays with ease
Erica Synths Zen Delay is all about expanding the potential of your sounds, and it's indistinguishable from the original hardware.
It's often said that software emulations of hardware effects pale in comparison to their sources, so when one comes along that not only sounds exactly like the original, but also gives even more flexibility that expands on the sonic potential, we're very satisfied customers indeed. Zen Delay Virtual from Erica Synths takes its delay-shaping cues from the hardware original, and widens the scope further with a unique LFO page. This Black Friday, it's available for the reduced price of $74.98
The original hardware unit landed in hardware form back in 2019, and was designed in collaboration between Latvian gear-makers Erica Synths and the hailed UK electronic label Ninja Tune. In fact, Coldcut member Matt Black personally contributed to the design.
Erica Synths' plugin version, which we reviewed last year, was not intended to replace the original hardware unit, but expand upon its DSP-based delay effects with expanded modulation control, via its LFO page.
Erica Synths Zen Delay Virtual: This sublime emulation of a modern hardware classic is on sale for $59 instead of $89 until December 27th. We heartily recommend you add it to your delay-roster.
The plugin's digital delay function was improved for the plugin version, adding a range of new settings that allow users to change the bit rate, sample rate and white noise level. It's great for creating hard, crunchy digital effects and adding lo-fi personality to a mix.
There are also more options for synced delay timings, throwing in dotted and triplet timings. You can also alter the routing of the delay and filter, allowing for the filter to be placed in the feedback loop.
While many of the interface's attractive, hardware-influenced knobs adjust the levels of impact the virtual unit has upon the signal, the filter and drive sections open up a broader layer of research. The 24dB octave filter section presents numerous filtering modes. Meanwhile, the drive section, when pushed to its limits, causes some unpredictable, utterly sound-transforming results.
As we've found from using it across our projects, ZDV can concoct some genuinely captivating delays with those big front-panel knobs demanding you to get creative, and manually mangle up the filters, the delay-types and set some interesting modulation to work making sounds expand into new frontiers. From simply adding emotive echo to instruments, to making beats, basses and vocals expand and breathe in entirely new ways.
So, grab it now for that knock-down price, and check out some of our other favourite Black Friday deals here
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm the Music-Making Editor of MusicRadar, and I am keen to explore the stories that affect all music-makers - whether they're just starting or are at an advanced level. I write, commission and edit content around the wider world of music creation, as well as penning deep-dives into the essentials of production, genre and theory. As the former editor of Computer Music, I aim to bring the same knowledge and experience that underpinned that magazine to the editorial I write, but I'm very eager to engage with new and emerging writers to cover the topics that resonate with them. My career has included editing MusicTech magazine and website, consulting on SEO/editorial practice and writing about music-making and listening for titles such as NME, Classic Pop, Audio Media International, Guitar.com and Uncut. When I'm not writing about music, I'm making it. I release tracks under the name ALP.