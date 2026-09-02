How to tune a piano: “Even the most experienced professionals, with the best ears, can spend many hours achieving the perfect tuning”

One tends not to notice when an instrument is perfectly tuned. The music just flows, notes ring out together and harmonies magically intertwine and augment. But when an instrument is out of tune… Ouch… You know about it.

Guitarists and drummers have it easy when it comes to tuning, but for pianists?Let’s just say that life is rather more difficult.

Pianos – and we’re talking about the real thing made out of thousands of precision cut pieces of wood and metal here – typically have 88 keys, and each one of these keys could have up to three strings, each of which must be perfectly tuned to unlock the magic of the instrument. One key, or one string, being a just a few cents out could be enough to make the whole thing sound deeply wrong.

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And while you think you might be able to wade in with a spanner to fix things, spare a thought for the the many piano tuning specialists who often have taken a lifetime to perfect their craft. So before you get busy, perhaps at least finish reading this article first.

So let’s start with some basics.

How does a piano work?

While acoustic pianos may seem relatively simple, they are in fact complex instruments that produce sound through a combination of mechanical and acoustic elements. When a key is pressed on the piano, it sets off a series of mechanical actions. Each key is connected to a series of levers and pivots called the key action.

When the key is pressed, it activates a mechanism that propels a small wooden hammer towards a set of strings. These hammers, typically covered in felt, strike these high-tensile strings with a force directly proportional to the force at which the key was hit.

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From there the piano’s soundboard, across which the strings are stretched, amplifies the vibrations produced by the strings. As the strings vibrate, they transfer energy to the soundboard, which resonates, resulting in a rich and vibrant sound. When a key is subsequently released, a system of felt dampers comes into contact with the strings, stopping their vibration and muting the sound.

Simple, right? Maybe not.

At this point it’s probably worth saying that if you’re at all in doubt about your mechanical skills (and value your piano above all else) then perhaps employing a professional piano tuner to do the job for you might be your best option.

Still want to continue? We’re here to help.

How to tune a piano: Step-by-step

(Image credit: Getty)

As you’d expect, there are some tools you will need, and some prep to undertake.

For starters, ensure that the piano is clean and free from any debris. It's important to have good lighting at this stage so you can see the strings clearly. You'll need a couple of tools too, namely a tuning lever or wrench, which is used to adjust the tension of the piano's strings, along with mutes to isolate specific strings while tuning.

And, of course, you’ll need a tuning reference, either in the form of an electronic tuner or - if you’re skilled enough - a traditional tuning fork. You might even consider using one of the many smartphone tuning apps. We’re particularly fond of the Boss Tuner from Roland (available on both Android and iOS) but you may have your own preferred app.

Let’s get started.

Step 1

Begin by lifting the lid and doing whatever disassembly your particular piano requires to grant you access to its strings and the nuts holding the string ends in place.

It’s a good idea to remove the dampening felt at this point too, again, to afford you better access and visibility to the strings.

You’ll see that the lower notes have one string, middle notes have two strings and the upper notes have three strings.

The idea (and reality) is that two (or three) strings being struck together will produce a fuller sound than just one string. Like three guitarists playing together rather than one.

The idea is to get all of these multiple strings for each note tuned to be identical. Or, at least, as close as you can get.

A good starting point is to go to the A4 key on your piano, which is the A above middle C. This key is typically tuned to the industry standard frequency of 440 Hz, but it can vary depending on the desired pitch.

(Image credit: Korg)

Using a tuning lever, adjust the tension of each string in unison until they produce the desired pitch. This process involves comparing the pitch of the strings to a reference tone and making fine adjustments as needed.

Turning the tuning screw clockwise will increase the pitch of the string. Turning it anticlockwise will release the tension and lower the pitch of the string.

To remove unwanted, out of tune distractions, mute the strings that you're not tuning by simply placing your finger against them. This will prevent this string from ringing out, leaving only the sound of the string that you want to tune.

Alternatively stuffing a piece of felt or material between each note’s strings will let you damp the outer notes in turn, leaving you hands free to play and tune.

Yes, you can turn the tuning screws with with a spanner (adjustable or otherwise) but it’s really much easier with a piano tuning lever or tool (available for not much from your favourite music store or online retailer).

Step 2

Now, with your first string perfectly in tune it’s time to move onto your string's partners – the unison strings that sound together each time you press a note.

If your piano has been sounding woeful (and we all know the sound of that out-of-tune ‘pub’ piano…) you’ll immediately hear an improvement as the old familiar ‘wobble’ and ‘beating’ sound disappears as each of the unison strings becomes aligned in tuning and tension with its partners.

While an accurate tuning meter is essential here, don’t be afraid to let your ear and musical brain guide you as to what sounds best too. When the ‘vibration’ of the sound stops then your two (or three) strings are in tune together.

The ideal goal is to tune the ‘beating string’ so that it produces a slight wobble or beating sound when played with the unison string. This effect creates a rich and full sound. It’s entirely up to you as to what sounds best.

(Image credit: MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Contributor)

Even IF it were possible to get all three unison strings at the exact same Hz pitch you MAY find that you prefer the sound if one or two of them are a little higher or lower, producing a warmer ‘beating’ sound with their partners.

It’s a good idea to tune A4 first then do the same for all the A’s on your piano, moving down and up the keyboard.

Get these A anchor points sounding great together and you’ve created a guide where you KNOW that the piano is in tune. From there it’s just a matter of fitting in the other notes in between them.

Take time to get your A’s right, THEN move onto the notes between them.

Step 3

It's important to check the whole piano to ensure all the notes are correctly in tune as you go. This process involves playing chords, scales, and intervals to listen for any discrepancies or out-of-tune notes. Adjustments may be required to individual strings or sections of the piano to achieve overall harmony.

Keep playing and comparing as you tweak.

It’s important to be patient here. Even the most experienced professionals, with the best ears, can spend many hours achieving the perfect tuning. So, unless you’re due on-stage at Wembley within the hour, you can afford to take your time.

Just methodically get each note working with itself… Then aligned musically with its partners.

Want to leave it to the professionals?

(Image credit: Getty)

Having a hard time doing it yourself? Yes… It can be a case of one step forwards and two step backwards, so don’t be afraid to enlist a professional to help. Pianos, particularly older ones, can be temperamental beasts and require an experienced ear to get the best out of them.

You might be worried about the cost, but it probably won’t be a huge amount, and once it’s done you don’t need to worry about it again for a little while - the general rule of thumb for a well-played, well-used piano is to have it tuned twice a year, but your mileage may vary.

The actual cost of piano tuning can vary depending on several factors. The condition of the piano plays a role in the cost of tuning; if the piano has not been tuned for a long time or if it requires additional repairs or adjustments, the tuning process may take longer and require more work, which can result in higher costs.

A professional piano tuner will also make a judgement based on the size and type of piano. As you’d expect, grand pianos tend to be more expensive to tune compared to upright pianos due to their larger size and more complex construction. Additionally, some specialized pianos, such as antique or high-end instruments, may require additional expertise and care during the tuning process, which can increase the cost.

A decent piano tuner may offer additional services to help bring an old or broken piano back to life. For example, if the piano has broken strings, sticky keys, or other mechanical issues, these can be addressed during the tuning session, potentially increasing the overall cost, but ensuring there’s nothing left to frustrate you afterwards.

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