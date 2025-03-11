Cherry Audio steps out with an emulation of '80s Korg drum machine used by Joe Jackson and Depeche Mode

News
By
published

KR-55C is a software version of Korg's "Rhythm 55" KR-55A and KR-55B, heard on Jackson's 1982 hit Steppin' Out

kr-55c
(Image credit: Cherry Audio)

Cherry Audio has announced the release of KR-55C, a drum machine plugin that brings together features from two lesser-known Korg drum machines, the "Rhythm 55" KR-55A, and its successor the KR-55B.

Released in 1979, the KR-55A was a preset rhythm drum machine equipped with a selection of 48 rhythms that ranged from standard pop and rock beats to more global styles; released a few years later, the KR-55B featured extra memory and twice the number of patterns.

The KR-55s found favour with artists working in the '80s across both synth-pop and post-punk: you can hear the KR-55A on Joe Jackson's 1982 hit Steppin' Out, along with a number of early Depeche Mode tracks.

Cherry Audio's take on the KR-55 uses analogue modelling to closely emulate the original machines' sounds, and features recreations of all rhythms from both models, adding up to a total of 240 factory patterns, fills and intros, with 200 additional patterns and kits designed by Cherry Audio.

kr-55c

KR-55C's interface changes based on whether the A or B model is selected (Image credit: Cherry Audio)

KR-55C's UI features a step sequencer in place of the original's pattern selector, which can sequence 16- or 24-step patterns, that can be chained using the plugin's Song Mode or drag-and-dropped to your DAW timeline as MIDI clips.

All of KR-55C's sounds can be individually edited with EQ, tone, tune and decay settings for each, while the mixer panel lets you adjust level, pan, solo and mute settings for each sound. The plugin is equipped with a variety of effects that includes overdrive, echo, reverb, flanger and chorus, along with a global bus compressor and limiter.

Cherry Audio KR-55C is available now for macOS and Windows in AU/VST/VST3/AAX formats and is priced at $49.

Find out more on Cherry Audio's website.

Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out - YouTube Joe Jackson - Steppin' Out - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music tech
arturia

Arturia releases 88-key version of the KeyLab mk3 MIDI controller keyboard with new fully-weighted hammer-action keybed
Robin Gibb

How a lone Bee Gee became the first person to use a drum machine on a pop hit
arturia

Arturia releases 88-key version of the KeyLab mk3 MIDI controller keyboard with new fully-weighted hammer-action keybed
See more latest
Most Popular
arturia
Arturia releases 88-key version of the KeyLab mk3 MIDI controller keyboard with new fully-weighted hammer-action keybed
Mike + The Mechanics
“It’s a pretty heavy lyric. I said, ‘Are we sure we can write a song about death?’”: How Mike + The Mechanics channelled grief to create a classic ’80s No.1
The xx
"Have time apart, learn new skills, get new musical ideas and experiences… it’s been a healthy break”: The xx reveal their return to the studio in new social snap
Drake
“I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy”: What could Drake mean by his cryptic Instagram post?
Hans Zimmer Dune 2
“It’s not really a sore point. It’s just such a stupid point”: Here's why Hans Zimmer’s Dune 2 soundtrack didn’t get an Oscar nomination
Freddie Mercury on stage in 1978
“I played lots of rhythm guitar on it, and Freddie said, ‘No, no, no, no - it’s a piano song!’”: How Brian May had to fight to get himself heard on a Queen classic
Cyndi Lauper
“I was told I can’t do a women’s tour because nobody will go see it. ‘Women don’t sell like men sell.’ Then I toured with Cher and we played for a million people”: Cyndi Lauper announces final dates on farewell tour
Gene Simmons
“Gene Simmons is very down-to-earth, funny, and knowledgeable on almost any subject:” The Kiss legend wants you to be his assistant… but there’s a catch
Homemade guitar
“Brian May was a huge inspiration for this project”: Teenager constructs electric guitar from scrap wood
D&#039;Wayne Wiggins
“D’Wayne’s life was incomparable, and his music and service impacted millions around the world”: Tony! Toni! Toné! guitarist and singer D’Wayne Wiggins has died, aged 64