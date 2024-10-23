Both USB audio interface and multitrack recorder, Tascam’s retro-looking Studio Bridge is designed to be the missing link between your analogue console and DAW

It might have a retro look, but Tascam says that its new Studio Bridge is designed to solve a thoroughly modern problem: to connect the analogue and digital recording worlds.

What we have here is a 24-in/24-out multitrack recorder and audio interface that’s designed to sit between a mixing console and computer. Or, if you don’t want to use a computer, you can just use it to record the outputs from your mixing console (via 25-pin D-sub connectors) to an SD card at up to 24-bit/48kHz quality.

Unlike standard multitrack recorders, the Studio Bridge doesn’t have a bank of knobs and faders. Instead, each track gets its own Input, Monitor and Record Arm buttons. There are DAW transport controls, too, and the device can be rack-mounted if you wish.

Other features include punch in/out and MIDI I/O ports that can be used to sync your drum machines, synths and other gear. A built-in metronome, meanwhile, is on hand to help players stay in time.

“The Studio Bridge enables a wide range of existing 8-bus or more analogue mixing consoles to make the transition to a 24-track digital multitrack recording studio,” says Tascam product specialist Sean Daily. “Now, with a computer, DAW software, the Studio Bridge, and an external mic preamp, users can have a compact and very capable recording setup.”

A price and release date for the Studio Bridge are still to be confirmed, but you can find out more on the Tascam website.

