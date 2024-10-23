Both USB audio interface and multitrack recorder, Tascam’s retro-looking Studio Bridge is designed to be the missing link between your analogue console and DAW
The piece of studio gear you didn't know you needed?
It might have a retro look, but Tascam says that its new Studio Bridge is designed to solve a thoroughly modern problem: to connect the analogue and digital recording worlds.
What we have here is a 24-in/24-out multitrack recorder and audio interface that’s designed to sit between a mixing console and computer. Or, if you don’t want to use a computer, you can just use it to record the outputs from your mixing console (via 25-pin D-sub connectors) to an SD card at up to 24-bit/48kHz quality.
Unlike standard multitrack recorders, the Studio Bridge doesn’t have a bank of knobs and faders. Instead, each track gets its own Input, Monitor and Record Arm buttons. There are DAW transport controls, too, and the device can be rack-mounted if you wish.
Other features include punch in/out and MIDI I/O ports that can be used to sync your drum machines, synths and other gear. A built-in metronome, meanwhile, is on hand to help players stay in time.
“The Studio Bridge enables a wide range of existing 8-bus or more analogue mixing consoles to make the transition to a 24-track digital multitrack recording studio,” says Tascam product specialist Sean Daily. “Now, with a computer, DAW software, the Studio Bridge, and an external mic preamp, users can have a compact and very capable recording setup.”
A price and release date for the Studio Bridge are still to be confirmed, but you can find out more on the Tascam website.
I'm the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007.
