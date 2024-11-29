Ariana Grande loves this looper and it's $100 off at Sweetwater this Black Friday

Ariana Grande - positions (Official Live Performance) | Vevo - YouTube Watch On

Loopers and loop pedals are hugely powerful performance tools, giving a solo musician the ability to multiply their sound and become a band or ensemble in an instant. And while it may be true that a looper's functionality is within reach of anyone equipped with a copy of GarageBand and an audio interface, a laptop-based set-up would struggle to deliver the fun, immediacy and versatility offered by a machine like the Boss RC-505 mkII Loop Station.

Don't take our word for it, though: take Ariana Grande's, who is surely the RC-505's most famous fan. After spending her early years using Boss' RC-300 to record demos in her bedroom, Grande later graduated to an RC-505 mkII, utilizing the loop station in a memorable performance of the 2021 track Positions, in which she layers silky vocal harmonies in the song's introduction to stunning effect.

Boss RC-505 Mk2 Loop Station Tabletop Looper: was $599, now $499 There are loopers, and then there's the RC-505 mkII. Boss really went all in on in this machine, packing in five stereo phrase tracks - each with dedicated level faders and buttons for record/overdub/play/stop - alongside 49 (yes, 49) Input FX and 53 Track FX; a ton of internal storage; an onboard rhythm generator; deep MIDI support, connectivity and I/O; and sound quality worthy of a premium audio interface. As one reviewer so wittily observed, it's the boss of tabletop loopers.

The Boss RC-505 has everything - and we mean everything - you need to record complex layered compositions in real time. Its five stereo tracks are each equipped with their own set of buttons and faders, providing the performer with a level of intuitive hands-on control that far surpasses that of a dinky little loop pedal. Its 32-bit AD/DA converters and 32-bit floating-point processing ensure that each phrase sounds crisp, clear and high-definition, while the frankly OTT selection of audio effects should keep even the most adventurous sonic tinkerer occupied.

(Image credit: Future)

In our review of the RC-505 mkII, we gave the looper 4.5 stars, praising its customizable control sets, ample data storage and comprehensive range of effects; our only gripe, in fact, was that its vast array of functions and parameters could take some users a little time to get to grips with. "The RC-505 MkII may exude a jolly Christmas tree vibe but it is a formidable powerhouse of looping and layering with enough functionality and flexibility to grow with dedicated users," we said.

"It can be used for a large range of performance, composition and experimentation tasks and benefits from an easy to use control set that draws users in. This is a professional tool that can inspire creativity as easily as it can capture it. There is a lot on offer for the kind of sensible price one expects from Boss." Grab the RC-505 mkII for an even more sensible price over at Sweetwater.