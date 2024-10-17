SoundCloud confirms that electronic music fans are its most engaged listeners, and that the popularity of trance in particular is on the rise

We certainly suspected it to be the case, and now SoundCloud has confirmed that electronic music fans are its most engaged users.

In a panel discussion at the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), reported on by Billboard, representatives from SoundCloud said that electronic music fans are 52% more likely to comment, 104% more likely to share music and 85% more likely to repost on its platform. This is in comparison to fans of other genres.

Launched in 2007, SoundCloud has long been an important platform for electronic music producers looking for feedback on their work. It’s also been used for distribution, and there have been attempts to make it compete with other, less creator-focused music streaming services. SoundCloud has even spawned genres, ‘mumble rap’ being the most notable example.

What’s more, it seems that electronic music’s importance to SoundCloud is still growing. Uploads of it are expected to rise by around 21% this year, and plays have increased by around 6% since 2022. In total, electronic music plays make up almost 22% of SoundCloud’s total.

In terms of electronic music sub-genres, house is the most popular, followed by hardcore based on plays and listening time. Trance has the second-largest number of listeners and is third in the plays and listening time stats. It’s also on the rise - trance listening time has increased 24% since 2023 and there has been an 11% rise in the number of listeners over the same period.