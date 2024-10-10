“I’ve always wondered why there isn’t more support in this industry - not just for the artists, or the band, but for the crew, the people working their asses off from 7 in the morning to 2 in the morning": Backline demand mental health action

On this World Mental Health Day, our attention turns both to our own personal feelings and pressures and to the wider mental health impact that is seemingly burnt-in to the stress-laden world of being a musician or part of a musician's crew.

The non-profit wellness and mental health-oriented organisation Backline has a clear aim - to foster a healthier music community. As it marks its fifth year of existence (which coincides with World Mental Health Day) the team are today sending the industry's key decision-makers a message - and demanding clear and coherent action on a range of issues affecting creatives and personnel working in the music sphere.

"Since its founding in 2019, Backline has helped thousands of industry professionals access mental health and wellness care, offering a range of services that address the emotional, psychological and physical challenges inherent to the industry. Through 1:1 Case Management, music industry professionals and family members can receive personalised care plans that include referrals to vetted licensed mental health professionals who understand the music industry, as well as support accessing financial aid and substance use treatment," Backline state.

(Image credit: Backline, Dylan Langille)

Over the last five years, the Backline team have generated 1,700+ customised care plans for musicians and industry individuals. It states: "The ripple effect of this impact extends far beyond the individuals served - by supporting one professional, Backline helps entire teams, tours, families, and productions run more smoothly, creating a chain reaction that strengthens the well-being of the industry as a whole."



As issues with mental health management only increase, Backline have built-out a manifesto of action points that the industry needs to adopt asap; "As mental health needs within the industry continue to grow, prioritising mental health care is no longer optional - it is essential to the survival and well-being of those who power the multi-billion dollar industry." Backline says. "Without stronger support, many professionals will continue to struggle in silence. The future of the music industry depends on creating a more sustainable and supportive environment where mental health is at the forefront."



The industry, Backline believes, can take action by engaging with the following three pillars:

1. Fundraise for Mental Health

"Backline needs direct financial support to expand its life-saving programs. Industry leaders can dedicate proceeds from tours, events, or merchandise sales to help fund mental health care for professionals who cannot afford it. Host sweepstakes, auctions, or a $1/ticket campaign to raise vital funds."

2. Share Mental Health Resources

"Make mental health a priority by sharing Backline’s resources within your organisation. Promote Backline’s services in employee newsletters, social media, or backstage at venues. Ensure every professional in your orbit has access to the mental health care they need."

3. Engage Your Community

"Rally your network of artists, managers, and influencers to raise awareness of the mental health crisis. Encourage them to share their own stories, fundraise, or serve as ambassadors for mental health in the industry. Normalise the conversation and break the stigma."

Real Talk w/ Backline: Drake Milligan - YouTube Watch On

A good case study is that of singer/songwriter Noah Kahan who worked with Backline to develop a tour support program, allowing his band and crew to access education, workshops and wellness efforts spanning their seven-month tour.



On the collaboration, Kahan said, "I’ve always wondered why there isn’t more support in this industry — not just for the artists, or the band, but for the crew, the people working their asses off from 7 in the morning to 2 in the morning. Touring isn’t nine-to-five, and if you’re struggling on the road, it’s really hard to find time to step away and take care of yourself. It’s been really special working with Backline, and knowing that that [resource] is going to be on my tour makes me feel really good.”

Head to Backline's website for more information on their initiative to take action on mental health in the music industry.



