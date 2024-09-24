A Scottish musical instrument retailer might just have recorded the advert of 2024 via its Chappell Roan tribute

We're not paid by Kenny's Music to promote it, but as we recently expressed; guitar and instrument shops in general still matter a lot. And when they are making adverts with Chappell Roan spoof songs as good as the one below, they deserve all the good things coming to them.

Kenny's Music is a chain of four city-based stores around Scotland in Glasgow, Dunfermline, Dundee and Aberdeen. They sell acoustic and electric guitars, basses, amps, effects, drum kits, recording gear, keyboards and pianos – new and preowned.

"For those who couldn’t get tickets for Chappell Roan’s Glasgow show this weekend, this one’s for you," posted Kenny's Music when it shared the video on 12 September.

The song Guitars To Go spoofs Chappell Roan's Hot To Go with store-specific lyrical spins like 'Kenny, do you like this beat? I made it on my MPC / I bought an Epiphone SG / And they threw in a capo (through in a capo)'.

The video stars the vocal and dance talents of Kenny's Music staff Kye, Ryan and Ben. The trio gives full commitment, and we're sure it's just won the retailer a horde of new customers. But it clearly isn't a one-off…

We hope this is just the start – in the meantime visit Kenny's Music online and its Instagram.