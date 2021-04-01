Learn 6 guitar chords that are great for drop D tuned hard rock styles

Guitar skills: Hard rock and metal bands will often use drop D tuning (drop C# and drop C too). The sus2 chord is a basic powerchord with a major 2nd interval added. We also find the root and 5th doubled in some chords, expanding the shapes potentially over two octaves or more and giving a fatter, more ‘post grunge’ sound than the common or garden powerchord.

Try out the chords with this track

Here we take the classic drop D one-finger powerchord and extend it into bigger fatter sounding shapes. Try to make more out of the interwoven melody of bar 1.

