Guitar basics: how to practise and improve your chords

ACOUSTIC WEEK: If you're just taking your first steps in guitar playing - acoustic or electric - you'll likely be wrangling with the joys of fretting your first chords.

This can be a painful and frustrating process, especially when notes don't ring out clearly. And that's where we come in: in this lesson, we'll show you how to nail the fingering for four staple chords.

Get your finger technique sorted and your chords will sing...

