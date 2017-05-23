How to choose the right guitar pickups for you

Assuming you have a guitar that rings well, plays great and doesn't fall apart, a pickup swap is generally the path of least resistance to better tone. Let's say, for example, your single-cutaway guitar is made of all the right woods, seems to ring well acoustically, and has had a good setup.

Let's assume its major tone-transmitting components (frets, bridge and nut) are in good order and of robust design. Let's also assume its electronics are in good health and of relatively standard design. At this point, we are clearly not talking about every mid-priced guitar, but the odds are now very much in our favour that the right pickup swap will yield a noticeable improvement.

So, at this point, the question is "which pickup?" If you're new to this game and own one of the classic-styled instruments, it's worth trying one of the corresponding classic options first.

The Seymour Duncan '59 is a modern production version of the great Gibson PAF pickups fitted to some of the most sought-after Les Pauls, so in terms of 'bang for the buck' it is an immediately worthy upgrade in a LP-style guitar.

If you are early on in your pickup journey, it's normally best to take small steps at first in order to familiarise yourself with the landscape before branching out. The grass is not always greener on the other side!

Most makers have a similar pickup available (DiMarzio's is called the PAF 36th Anniversary, Bare Knuckle's The Mule) and Seymour Duncan themselves even offer another more vintage-correct version in the 'Seth Lover' model.

Similarly, if you are a Strat or Tele player, it's worth exploring the classic low-medium output options first (sticking with Seymour Duncan for the sake of argument, this would equate to the Vintage Staggered or Vintage Flat set in a Strat).

These pickups act as a solid tonal reference point, and it's important to hear how they affect your sound before continuing on your tonal journey. For many players, adding well-made vintage-correct pickups to an already good sounding classic-styled guitar might prove to be the only change they ever need to make!

New tonal avenues

The plot thickens, though, when dealing with newer designs. Many of the mid-priced (even higher-priced) Ibanezes, for example, carry good-sounding home-grown pickups. With Ibanez guitars being generally geared more towards rock and metal, most of their pickup designs tend to be a little chunkier-sounding and higher in output. They can often be improved upon, but knowledge is the name of the game.

Start by checking the spec sheets for your guitar and find out the D.C. resistance of the pickups (it is roughly related - though not always linearly so - to the pickup's output) and see if the manufacturer's website gives any verbal descriptions of the pickup's character.

If, for example, your guitar contains pickups that the manufacturer claims are "thick, hot and dark with good harmonics", you can then refer to somebody like DiMarzio's website and see that the Tone Zone or D-Sonic might offer an improvement in a similar vein. Perhaps you see this description and think, "Actually, my current pickups are too thick and dark, but I want to keep the high output."

Without having to spend anything, you can learn a lot

Doing your research, or using DiMarzio's Pickup Picker, you might find that something like the smooth yet bright Evolution or the open yet grinding Crunch Lab might effect the change you are looking for.

DiMarzio's online Pickup Picker and Seymour Duncan's Pickup Selector can indeed be very useful at this point. They take account of the construction materials and physical configuration of your guitar to present a range of options depending on your musical style and desired tonal result.

Without having to spend anything, you can learn a lot - and of course you can then use the information to shop around with other great pickup makers like Bare Knuckle, Suhr, Lollar or Lindy Fralin.

