Guitar setup: how to upgrade and install straplocks

Avoid onstage mishaps by locking your strap onto your guitar. Here’s how to install straplocks properly…

The straplock is a jolly handy gizmo. It simply fastens to your strap and onto a specialised strap button on your guitar, which locks it into place. There are plenty of designs around by Schaller, Jim Dunlop, Loxx and Fender.

We’ll be installing a Schaller-type straplock but with one key upgrade: the screw. We’ve talked about dealing with a stripped strap pin screw hole, which can be a real annoyance. In the interests of keeping your strap well fastened, the screw has to do its job too, so whilst upgrading to locks we’ll cover upgrading your screw too.

Grover, Schaller, Fender, Mighty Mite, Marvel and Ernie Ball straplocks all use a normal screw as part of their design so they are candidates for a screw upgrade.

There are some imitation ones around, such as this Schaller-style one bought from eBay for about £5. This particular straplock is trustworthy but we’d always be wary! You are trusting it with your prized possession. In particular, be aware of straplock kits sold with short screws. The locks will hold but the screws will come out first!