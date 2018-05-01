Guitar setup: how to install a new pickup selector switch

Need to change your pickup switch? Our man in the workshop will show you how to change this crucial component as used on Strats, Teles and more...

Pickup switches come in a variety of shapes and sizes and, confusingly, the terminals that you solder to are nonstandardised. Many USA and Mex Fenders use Oak Grigsby or CRL brand switches. Our case study here did not, so we will take you through what you need to do to change from one style to another.

A good-quality switch is essential, so expect to pay about a fiver for one. It’s important to note that they all sound the same but cheapo ones wear out much faster and begin to crackle quicker. The best switch we’ve found is the CRL, as it uses a lovely little spring.

This Strat has been stored in a cellar. Luckily, the pickups survived and, magically, the pots too but the damp was all too much for the switch even when cleaned. The poor neck of the guitar has had its lacquer flaked off nearly all of the fretboard and the timber has swollen... yes, it’s true: cellars are bad for guitars. Let’s do it! Are you ready to switch a switch?

What you need

40-watt soldering iron

60/40 solder Wire

Wire cutter

Wire strippers

Soldering helping hand

New pickup selector switch

PH2 screwdriver

Tuning fork

Amp

Soft mat

Skill level: Intermediate