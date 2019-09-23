Guitar setup: how to fix a broken jack socket

Of all the perishable items bolted to our electric guitars, the jack socket is the one we all forget about until it goes wrong.

We can just about survive a broken string, even a faulty pickup switch providing it still works in one position. But when a jack socket snuffs it, the rehearsal is over. Worse still, imagine you’re at a gig and you’re suddenly the silent partner in the band. It doesn’t matter how cool your guitar looks if you can’t make a noise.

The good news is that a dodgy jack socket can often be mended. And better still, it can usually be mended by you, with some simple tools, for nowt! You can even prevent it breaking bad in the first place by following our advice.

Before we crack on with this easy guide, we should point out that pulling bits out of your guitar can invalidate your warranty.