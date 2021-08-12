Try our 10-point lead guitar challenge and get more from your practice

Guitar skills: Take the less is more approach to guitar practice and repeat a selection of easy lead lines designed to focus your muscle memory and improve your soloing skills.

Here, we’ve written out 10 bars of music for you. Each bar contains a simple lead guitar phrase that will test you on one specific technique. Listen to the backing track where you’ll hear each phrase played twice before the lead guitar drops out, leaving space for you to repeat the lick then move on to the next one: listen, repeat, move on. Simple!

And remember, it doesn’t matter what kind of music you’re into – these techniques apply to nearly all styles of lead guitar.

