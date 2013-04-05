What strings do you use, Michael Schenker?

Each month, Guitar Techniques asks a great guitarist all those little questions you really do want the answers to. This time it's the turn of German rock master Michael Schenker...

Do you have a type of pick that you can't live without?

I play Dunlop 60mm. I guess it was a type of pick that was lying around and I got used to it.

If you had to give up all your pedals but three, what would they be?

I only use three pedals! They are a Dunlop Dimebag wah-wah - it has extra EQ on it and sounds great; and a Boss Chorus and Boss Delay. I use chorus sometimes but always some delay. I also use a volume pedal so I can control it myself - I don't know the make.

Do you play another instrument well enough to do so in a band?

It would be drums. It's my favourite instrument next to guitar. I have done recordings playing drums but nothing spectacular - it would be if I would put my mind to it though.

If a music chart were put in front of you, could you read it?

I can read some chords. That's it. Not the notes.

Do guitar cables really make a difference? What make are yours?

I don't know what cables I use. I usually don't know any names of what I use - I pick things by ear.

Is there anyone's playing (past or present) that you're slightly jealous of?

I don't compete. I am sure there are lots of great players out there, but I am more interested in pure self-expression.

Your house or studio is burning down: which guitar do you salvage?

It would be a guitar I am playing at the present time, but of course it would have to be one of my Dean guitars.

What's your favourite amp and how do you set it?

I pick things by ear and it could be anything that sounds good to me. Usually once I pick something I stick with it and don't experiment with other stuff. The 2205 Marshall 50-watt is what I play at this point. My settings are usually: Presence - 6; Volume - 1; Bass - 6; Middle - 6; Treble - 0; Gain - 10.

What kind of action do you have on your guitars?

It is nothing I can describe; it's just an action I can play well.

What guitar strings do you use?

I only change strings when one breaks. It's whatever the tech has - as long as they are .009-.042!