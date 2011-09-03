Quick licks: intermediate #5

Keep the acoustic in hand and break out the plectrum for this one. This bluegrass breakdown's overall tonality is G major, using elements of the G blues scale (G, Bb, C, C#, D, F, G) and the G Mixolydian mode (G, A, B, C, D, E, F, G). It's all alternate picking except for the penultimate beat where the Bb is pulled off to an open A. Work your way up slowly to the 112bpm metronome marking and make Tony Rice and The Kentucky Colonels proud!