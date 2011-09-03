Quick licks: intermediate #5
Intermediate lick one: Bluegrass flatpicking
Keep the acoustic in hand and break out the plectrum for this one. This bluegrass breakdown's overall tonality is G major, using elements of the G blues scale (G, Bb, C, C#, D, F, G) and the G Mixolydian mode (G, A, B, C, D, E, F, G). It's all alternate picking except for the penultimate beat where the Bb is pulled off to an open A. Work your way up slowly to the 112bpm metronome marking and make Tony Rice and The Kentucky Colonels proud!
Intermediate lick two: Allman Brothers run
Dicky Betts' playing in the Allman Brothers was the inspiration here. Betts' characteristic sound is achieved through the use of the major pentatonic with an added 4th scale degree (in this case A major pentatonic with an added 4th: A, B, C#, D, E, F#, A) that fits snugly over the I IV progression (A major to D major over an A bass). Watch that your hammer-ons and pull-offs are cleanly executed and use a medium amount of singing valve amp overdrive!