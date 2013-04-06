Quick licks: intermediate #19

This example uses legato phrasing with a very gritty tone, similar to Ollie Halsall’s sound - Ollie was the hugely influential guitarist in proto-prog band Patto. The run is entirely in D Dorian (D E F G A B C) except for the last beat, which uses the D blues scale (D F G G# A C). Get your hand strength built up slowly to nail 125bpm and faster!