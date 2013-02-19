Quick licks: intermediate #18
Intermediate lick one: Alex De Grassi acoustic
Try this mini-study using Degrassi’s DADEAD tuning. Be sure to get the chords high on the neck as clean as possible and include the fourth finger of the picking hand for the five-note chords. Also make sure the colourful harmonics at the end ring out brightly.
Intermediate lick two: Doc Watson blues
This piece can be used as an intro or a turnaround due to the descending diminished chords. Ensure you play it with a relaxed rhythmic bounce and begin slowly before attempting the 120bpm mark and beyond.