Quick licks: intermediate #16
Intermediate lick one: Paul Kossoff lead
A tribute to the free guitarist in G that features some characteristic string bending, vibrato, and of course a lot of Leslie Speaker effect to complete the picture. Break out the Les Paul and Marshall combination, the boot cut jeans - and make it happen!
Intermediate lick two: Dillinger Escape Plan riff
Heavy and full of tritones, the alternate picking in this riff from the US Mathcore band can be a little tricky, so practice it in sections to get the proper execution. Try it slow and clean before cranking the preamp gain and the tempo up to 173bpm.