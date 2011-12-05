Quick licks: easy #9
Easy lick one: White Stripes riff
Here are some gritty chords, Jack White style. A bridge position humbucker, some vintage valve crunch and plenty of attitude is what's called for here. Make sure the last note is hammered on quickly and cleanly. Work your way up slowly until you reach 80 bpm.
Easy lick two: Irish fiddle-style
Try this flatpicking example in the traditional Irish fiddle style. The tricky parts are the hammer-ons and pull-offs in bars 1 and 3 which emulate a fiddle player's slurs. Practise these slowly in isolation at first and then put it all together at 180 bpm.