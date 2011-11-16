Quick licks: easy #8
Easy lick one: Black Crowes riffing
This Black Crowes inspired riff features DGDGBD tuning and has a classic rock feel. What's nice about the riff is that it can help strengthen your fretting hand's fourth finger with the 10th fret stretch. Some vintage crunch and a Les Paul bridge pickup is what's needed to get the point across.
Easy lick two: Led Zep acoustic style
Here's a fingerpicking progression in the style of early Zeppelin. Aim to keep the melody notes on the first and second strings ringing while the fingerpicking continues on the lower strings. Start slowly and build up until you reach the 126bpm tempo.