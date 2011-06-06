Quick licks: easy #2

This is a great electric blues riff to nail down and share with your friends at jam sessions. Reminiscent of Seasick Steve and plenty of the blues icons that preceded him, this is an E7 riff with a traditional move at the end. Strum the sixth string with a downstroke and the top part of the chord with a down/up movement and you're ready to visit the Delta! Opt for a clean or slightly overdriven tone.