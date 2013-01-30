Quick licks: easy #18
Easy lick One: Lynyrd Skynyrd riffin'
The South has risen again! A tribute to mid ‘70s Skynyrd using an in-between-toned Strat tone doubled for the right effect. Be sure to make the slurred double-stops in the first bar clean and use a hybrid attack in the picking hand for punch.
Easy lick two: beginner jazz blues
Here’s a good one for those starting to branch out into jazz. It’s a simple but sophisticated first four bars of the blues in the Joe Pass style. Use a neck pickup with a fingerstyle approach and make it swing at 100bpm.