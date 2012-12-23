Quick licks: easy #17
Easy lick one: '70s Clapton riff
Here’s an example modelled on Clapton’s mid-to-late ‘70s output. It works best with hybrid (pick and fingers) style so keep an eye on the picking hand indications. Give it the maximum relaxed feel at 95bpm and use a clean ‘in-between’ single-coil sound for the right kind of popping tone.
Easy lick two: Prog metal chromatics
Try these chromatics with a thick metal tone. Watch the faster ‘galloping’ sections and practise those passages separately to build up speed. Dial in a saturated fullbodied humbucker for maximum ‘thump’.