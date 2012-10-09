Quick licks: easy #16
Easy lick one: Wombats-style indie pop
Aggressive pop rhythm guitar in the style of liverpool indie sensations The Wombats. Use all downstrokes and a little bit of valve amp crunch to get the correct vibe. Watch out for the A minor chord slide at the end of bar two and aim to make it blend into the G chord in the next bar.
Easy lick two: Nile Rodgers funk
New York ‘70s funk like the legendary Nile Rodgers. Make sure to honour the ‘ghost’ notes in bar two and use a clean neck pickup sound for the right attitude. Aim to make it sit ‘in the pocket’ at 104 bpm to get the gig at Studio 54.