Quick licks: easy #12
Easy lick one: James Brown-style funk
Make it Funky! Turn it loose with this classic Jimmy Nolan and James Brown inspired riff. Watch getting to the D9 chord in time, and remember the key here is completely in the feel - it's the syncopations, not the technical requirements, that may require extended practice.
Easy lick two: Fleetwood Mac attack!
This one uses fingerpicking and is modelled on Lindsay Buckingham's hit-making guitar style. The example is in A minor using a constant open fifth string against thirds on the third and fourth strings. keep it relaxed and melodic at 120bpm using a warm, clean valve amp sound.