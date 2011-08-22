Quick licks: advanced #4

Here's a ripping IIm V jazz line (Gm9/C13) that's great for harmonic, melodic, and technical development. Loosely based on the Gm7th Dorian scale, there are also plenty of chromatic passing tones for a sophisticated, authentic bebop sound reminiscent of George Benson.

Use all alternate picking except for the occasional legato and sweep picked passages. Start slowly and work your way up to the 140bpm mark using a warm, clean neck pickup tone.