Learn Genesis's Amazing Track Ripples....

Very rarely in guitar magazines do the great prog tracks get tabbed. Well, here at Guitar Techniques we're all for a bit of odd time signature nonsense from time to time.



We asked around for everyone's favourite Genesis number and Ripples won by a progressive rock mile!



Jamie Humphries has written the entire thing out, but also included some great live passages where these surpass the original studio version.



The latest GT is in the shops now, so don't miss it! Also in the mag are the usual lessons in blues, rock, acoustic, jazz, classical and a whole lot more!



Don't delay, get it today!