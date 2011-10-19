Get a free issue of Guitar Techniques from Apple Newsstand

Last week we launched our digital editions of GT for iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch via Apple's brand new Newsstand application.

Now, to celebrate the launch, we're giving away a digital copy of Guitar Techniques issue 195 free. To get your digital issue all you need to do is follow the links below to download the free Guitar Techniques container app from Newsstand on the iTunes store.

Newsstand works in a similar way to iTunes and iBooks, automatically storing issues bought from the App Store in you iTunes library. If you're a subscriber, your Newsstand folder is automatically updated every time a new issue comes out.

Use the links below to check out GT on the iTunes store now!

Individual issues are priced at:

£2.99 / $4.99

Subscription prices are:

3 months £8.99 / $12.99

6 months £15.49 / $21.99

1 year £27.99 / $39.99

Please note: Due to ongoing copyright issues, the digital editions of GT do not currently include the covermount disc content and audio.