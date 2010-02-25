An Evening of Guitars with Taylor Guitars’ Bob Taylor

Come and see the legendary acoustic guitar maker in the Musical Instruments department, Third Floor, Harrods, Knightsbridge.



Bob Taylor is known as one of the guitar world´s leading visionaries, perhaps influencing the design and aesthetic of the modern acoustic guitar more than any other contemporary builder. Bob will share his unique vision and stories in this exclusive Harrods event. Joining Bob will be Taylor´s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Brian Swerdfeger, who will lead a discussion about choosing the right guitar, and how a guitar´s shape has a profound influence on tone. Taylor Guitars will be bringing a variety of rare and custom guitars specifically for this event, all of which will be available for demonstration and sale.

