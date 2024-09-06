“The ultimate combination of classic and modern, offering incredible tonal possibilities, impeccable craftsmanship, and a wealth of features”: Ashdown Engineering unveils mid-priced SX tube amp series with matching cabs

Ashdown Engineering has launched a new range of guitar amps that promises players “the ultimate combination of classic and modern” electric guitar tones at a very approachable price point.

The SX series comprises the SX-50H, a 50-watt head with three channels, and the SX-5C and SX-5H, a five-watt single-channel 1x12 combo and head respectively, and there is a comprehensive range of SX series guitar speaker cabinets to hook these all-tube amps up to.

With the top-of-the-line SX-50H priced at £755, these are eminently affordable all-tube designs, and there is a lot going on here. Ashdown is often more associated with bass amps but it has made some superlative amps for guitar in recent years.

The SX series amps all have speaker emulated outputs, an effects loop and onboard reverb, with the SX-50H presenting these with even more options – e.g. equipping the effects loop with a level control.

The idea behind the SX line is that there is an option here whether you intend to use these onstage, in the studio, or at home. Five-watts is still loud in an apartment but should just be domesticated enough for home use.

The line out offering a Celestion alnico speaker emulation makes for easier recording. At 50-watts, the SX-50H is not going to be underpowered in a live environment.

With three channels, the SX-50H has the most crowded control panel. Its clean channel has its own independent EQ, with Bass, Treble and Volume controls to dial in a tone.

The two Gain channels, meanwhile, share a three-band EQ and Contour control, with each equipped with its own Gain and Master control. Reverb serves all three channels.

Around the back of the amp you have footswitch inputs, effects loop, recording outputs and a Stealth switch for stage/studio modes, and a pair of eight- and 16-ohm speaker outputs.

Under the hood there are a trio of ECC83 valves in the preamp and two EL34s down the heavy lifting in the power amp.

The smaller five-watt models have a similar complement of tubes, with a single ECC83 in the preamp, and a single EL84 in the power amp. With only one channel to serve, the front panel has less going on.

There is a Stealth switch, Gain, Master, a three-band EQ and Reverb, a Mix control and 1/4” line in, and a speaker mute switch and headphones output. The 1/4” emulated recording output is located on the back of the amp alongside the effects loop.

The SX-5C combo is equipped with a single 12” Celestion Seventy-80 speaker, and retails for £655, while the SX-5H head is priced £555.

Your options for extending the SX rig comprise the flat- and angle-fronted 1x12”, 2x12” and 4x12” cabinets, all loaded with Celestion Seventy-80 speakers, and priced from £299 to £749. The SX series was designed in the UK. For more details head over to Ashdown Engineering.