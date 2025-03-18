“It showcases a straightforward single-channel layout ideal for both clean tones and mild breakup tones”: Revv Amplification and Joey Landreth join forces for a signature take on the D25 tube combo with onboard virtual cabs/IRs

Revv Amplification has launched a signature version of its D25 tube amp combo that has been co-developed with Joey Landreth.

Landredth was a huge fan of the original D25, and a long-time friend and early adopter of the forward-thinking Canadian guitar amp and effects brand’s designs, so collaboration like this makes perfect sense.

Landreth’s version of the D25 was voiced especially for the Canadian guitarist’s style, with Revv swapping out the stock speaker for a Celestion G12H-75 Creamback, and offering this amp with black or gold vinyl.

The Revv Amplification M.O. is to take traditional tube amp designs and apply a suite of modern functionality to them. Here we have onboard IRs courtesy of the integrated Two Notes Torpedo technology offering virtual cabinets allowing players to go send their signal direct to the desk when recording or PA when playing live.

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

You have lots of options. A rotary dial on the control panel gives players six virtual cabs to choose from, but hook the D25 up via MIDI and you have up to 128 presets. Yes, presets on a tube combo – what would Stevie Ray Vaughan have made of this?

Well, quite possible he would have done like any of us would do and make use of the mono XLR output and the cab sims. But the tube amp traditionalists out there who love the single-channel simplicity of medium-powered combo will have a lot to like here.

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

If this is a step into the future of guitar amp design then it is a comfortable step. The control panel, the all-tube architecture, the cobalt blue jewel light that illuminates when the amp is powered up, all of it is reassuringly familiar.

The D25 is switchable between 25-watts and 5-watts. Under the hood you will find a pair of 6V6 power tubes with a pair of 12AX7s in the preamp. Shape your tone using Gain, Treble, Middle, Bass, Volume and Reverb dials – the latter controlling a digital reverb. The reverb plus the pre and post gain boosts are footswitchable.

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

The control panel also has a headphones output for silent practice, plus toggle switches for the power scaling and speaker load. And this is a fresh for 2025 amplifier; it has a buffered effects loop to accommodate your pedalboard.

Revv has a lot of fire-breathing high-gain metal amps in its lineup. The D25 is one of its more old-school designs, with sparkling cleans, and sounding a little politer at full steam. Revv says it is a tube amp for a variety of settings.

(Image credit: Revv Amplification)

“The D25 is crafted to address challenges and eliminate the obstacles between you and your music, while also delivering exceptional sound quality,” reads the blurb. “It showcases a straightforward single-channel layout ideal for both clean tones and mild breakup tones. With its rich, organic sound that you can take anywhere, the D25 Joey Landreth Edition enables you to concentrate on your music – whether on stage, in the studio, or at home.”

Revv Amps: The New D25 Collaboration With Joey Landreth - YouTube Watch On

It’s also keenly priced, retailing at £/$1,899. A Canadian company, Revv has posted a statement on its websites noting that it is as yet unaffected by the US President Donald Trump's tariffs which threaten to decimate the gear industry.

All orders up to 31 March will ship to the US as priced, but the situation is being monitored daily. For more pics and details, head over to Revv Amplification.