Harley Benton breaks cover with relic'd guitars and basses featuring nitrocellulose finishes

Last year Harley Benton used the Guitar Summit in Mannheim, Germany to preview new electric guitars, including it's now hugely popular ST-Modern Plus models. So when the 2024 show rolled around we wondered what the German brand might have to reveal in its 'Area 51' forthcoming models area. And it did not disappoint!

The team has made a helpful video for those who couldn't make the show in person, one that offers a tour of the Harley Benton booth. The first new guitar we see is the ST-Modern – a logical, more affordable follow-up from last year's Plus interation with a compound radius fretboard, two-point tremolo, truss rod wheel and locking tuners. It's going to be available as a left-handed model too. Hurrah!

That's great, but the headline-stealer here is an unexpected spec that could get players, and especially modders, very excited indeed. "We cannot say too much about them," states Harley Benton's ever-affable Bene Schlereth, holding what looks to be a Lake Placid Blue TE T-style guitar. "They are finished in nitro, which is case you're asking why, I think it makes a massive difference because of the neck. It just feels very organic and I really, really like it."

The guitar looks to have bare wood showing through finish wear, a worn maple neck and aged hardware. We don't get a close look at the JB bass – which is again in a blue finish – but it has similar body wear with what could be a laurel fretboard. Exciting stuff!

The red ST-80 Bene showcased picks up the high-spec approach of the Plus but with a one-humbucker streamlined approach of guitars like the Kramer Pacer. Flamed maple neck, stainless steel frets, compound radius fingerboard, Floyd Rose, Tesla pickup and one volume knob.

"It will come in a variety of different finishes," confirmed Bene.

On the acoustic guitar side there was exciting news too with the forthcoming CLG-70 electro cutaway. A solid wood spec, with a more affordable laminate back and sides version always planned. The grand auditorium shape features a body bevel arm rest for enhanced picking arm comfort. The pickup system is a Fishman Presys II and they're available "very soon" according to Bene.

Last to be previewed was a cheeky one – is the HB-35 Blitz semi-hollow a nod to the massively popular Epiphone DG-335? The F-holes are 'Blitz Bolt' here and the finish is a light blue (other features will be available). The six-a-side headstock is certainly putting it in that territory for us. Bene confirms it will feature the HB-35 Plus spec of coil-splits for both humbuckers, plus locking tuners.

We'll have more news on these models as soon as we can. In the meantime check out the Harley Benton ranges at Thomann.