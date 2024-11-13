IK Multimedia’s revered amp-modelling stomps are getting a Black Friday boost: Score 100 FREE metal-ready patches when you purchase a Tonex pedal

Amp, cab, and stompbox modelling were once, for lack of a better word, ‘controversial.’ However, in the wake of myriad bad-sounding digital patches and in a relatively short period of time, amp sim technology has improved exponentially, today being often indistinguishable from the real thing. This is a good thing for the space-short and cash-strapped guitarists amongst us – and even better still when Black Friday brings us digital deals aplenty – as it has with IK Multimedia’s own $50 tone-patch deal-sweetener .

The sweetened deal in question is the purchasing of IK Multimedia’s groundbreakingly affordable amp modelling hardware, which comes in two core forms: Tonex Pedal and Tonex One. The Tone X pedal is a chunkily-sized amp profiler pedal, and the Tonex One , its micro-format little sibling, IK Multimedia, is offering new buyers of either – between now and the 2nd December – a free package of 100 high-gain tones in the Metal Gems Collection.

IK Multimedia Tonex: Trading in on the success of the AmpliTube and Tonex software modelers, IK Multimedia’s Tonex pedals bring the power of their AI-assisted amp models into the real world – and at a relative steal, too. For Black Friday, if you buy a Tonex pedal, you’ll also get free access to Tonex’s Metal Gems Collection (usually $50), which models four classic high-gain amps in 100 pitch-perfect tone presets..

Tonex started life as digital amp-simulating software but with something of a different aim to IK Multimedia’s now-industry-standard AmpliTube 5 system . AmpliTube painstakingly models amps, cabs, effects, and microphone responses to create an endlessly tweakable digital studio for recording your guitars; Tonex uses proprietary “AI Machine Modeling” to create flawless algorithmic sims (or Tone Models) of specific amps, rigs, and settings.

Tonex has a huge variety of its own Tone Models available for you to try – and with IK Multimedia’s generous Black Friday deal, you can get 100 of them with a Tonex pedal purchase for nothing. The Metal Gems Collection usually goes for $50 and contains 100 patches based on four different amps, namely the Peavey 5150, Diezel Herbert, Soldano SLO-100, and a Bogner Überschall.

Each amp has between 20 and 30 individual patches that swap out cab and mic types and add modeled dirt pedals for extra gain. This is a smorgasbord for the high-octane players amongst us and as good a sign as any to put off buying that 5150 for another year at least…

These briefly-free amp sims are hugely impressive, but only one of a few good reasons to get in on Tonex early. The Tonex ecosystem is an extremely powerful thing to be able to access from your pedalboard – particularly for the ability to model your own rigs, which could save your precious vintage equipment and your spine if you’re fixing to tour. Still, having a free 5150 in your pocket could well be reason enough to take the plunge.

