Did the Neural DSP Quad Cortex just hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday?

The Quad Cortex is still a benchmark by which other amp modellers are measured and though its price is substantial, in return it offers a huge level of features and flexibility. It can even capture amps and drive pedals. Now it looks like Thomann has broken cover with the lowest price we've seen on it for a Black Friday guitar deal.
While other retailers are including sweeteners like carrying cases and bonus IRs, Thomann is doing that too and has just gone and reduced the price of the core unit on its own.
The Neural DSP Quad Cortex continues to impress as a next-level amp modeller and multi-effects unit, and now it might have just hit its lowest price for Black Friday. With constant updates adding new features, including its new compatibility with Neural's guitar plugins, there's never been a better time to invest in the Quad Cortex.
For me, it's the most desirable discount if you simply want to pay less – and as well as the sleek original grey finish, the music retail giant is also offering the same deal on the limited edition red version with gold buttons. Ideal for the Festive season!
Apart from its launch proposition with a touchscreen interface that raised the standard for the amp and multi-effects pedal market, the best thing about the Quad Cortex is the fact Neural constantly improves it with every firmware update. This has included the rollout of compatibility with Neural's acclaimed plugins following the CorOS 3.0.0 operating system.
In addition, Quad owners have access to the Cortex Cloud – featuring thousands of captures from dream tube amps and drive pedals to download for free.
The Quad Cortex is the investment that keeps on giving back, and one that could become the only home, recording and live rig you'll ever need.
Rob is the Reviews Editor for GuitarWorld.com and MusicRadar guitars, so spends most of his waking hours (and beyond) thinking about and trying the latest gear while making sure our reviews team is giving you thorough and honest tests of it. He's worked for guitar mags and sites as a writer and editor for nearly 20 years but still winces at the thought of restringing anything with a Floyd Rose.
