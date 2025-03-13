“One of my favourite forgotten Gibson designs of all time”: The cult-classic RD Custom is officially back (in black)

News
By published

Gibson president and CEO Cesar Gueikian loves them, so too the Nameless Ghouls of Ghost, and this oft-slept on model becomes the first core Gibson Custom electric with a 25.5" scale length

Gibson RD Custom: the cult-classic electric guitar returns in an Ebony finish, with the full Custom aesthetic of block inlays on an ebony fingerboard, multi-ply binding, and gold hardware and pickup coverings.
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has brought back a stone-cold cult classic electric guitar design from its archives, resurrecting the RD shape – most recently popularised by Ghost – in a stunning new Ebony model from the Custom Shop.

The RD Custom is a little piece of history for the Gibson Custom Shop. This is its first 25.5” scale solidbody electric to join its core lineup, and Gibson CEO and president Cesar Gueikian has a real sweet spot.

Having teased its release over a series of Instagram posts – again, it is worth noting that Gueikian’s Instagram account is where the biggest Gibson stories break – he has declared the RD Custom as “one of my favourite forgotten Gibson designs of all time”. The question is: will it be forgotten again?

It shouldn’t. There is a lot to recommend the RD. The shape is instantly recognisable. That body is a nice big slab of mahogany. There’s a simplicity to its design. It’s all mahogany, with a medium C profile glued to the body and attached with a long neck tenon.

Image 1 of 2
Gibson RD Custom: the cult-classic electric guitar returns in an Ebony finish, with the full Custom aesthetic of block inlays on an ebony fingerboard, multi-ply binding, and gold hardware and pickup coverings.
(Image credit: Gibson )

This, of course, comes bearing all the usual Custom Shop livery. The Ebony finish is complemented in house style by gold hardware, MOP block inlays on the ebony fingerboard, plus Custom split diamond inlays on the headstock. It wears the Gibson tuxedo well, with multi-ply binding on the body’s top and headstock tying the look together.

There are a pair of 490R and 498T humbucking electric guitar pickups at the bridge and neck position. The three-way selector switch is mounted close at hand to the dual volume, dual tone controls. Here we have black Gibson Speed Knobs – we are very much on-brand with the Custom look. The ebony fingerboard has 22 medium-jumbo frets.

A post shared by Cesar (Gibson) (@gueikian)

A photo posted by on

The RD Custom’s regal headstock seats a set of Grover Rotomatic tuners with ‘kidney bean’ buttons. It has a black multi-ply pickguard, a Tune-O-Matic bridge and an aluminium stop-bar tailpiece.

Under the hood you have the good stuff; a hand-wired harness and 500K CTS pots that give you that nice taper when rolling back the volume or tone. Elsewhere you have Switchcraft jacks and toggle switch. The jack plate cover is gold-plated brass.

Image 1 of 3
Gibson RD Custom: the cult-classic electric guitar returns in an Ebony finish, with the full Custom aesthetic of block inlays on an ebony fingerboard, multi-ply binding, and gold hardware and pickup coverings.
(Image credit: Gibson )

It will be interesting to see if Gibson reissues a Standard variant of the RD. Maybe this is a good way to test the water, to gauge its appeal. Maybe now the RD Custom will gain this cult body shape a mainstream acceptance.

For Gibson players looking for a guitar to tune down, the RD Custom with its 25.5” scale makes a credible choice. Anyone swithering over one of Adam Jones’ heavyweight Les Paul Customs now has a design to make. The RD Custom, with no weight relief, might just be the hunk of timber with the timbre to make their drop tuned riffs really sing.

The Custom RD ships in a Custom Shop hard-shell guitar case, with a COA inside, and it is priced $4,999/$5,799. See Gibson for more details.

Categories
Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitars
Fender Player II Limited Edition 3-Color Sunburst Sparkle series: the Precision Bass, Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass get a limited edition makeover for 2025.

“A stage-ready guitar with contemporary updates to power your performance ”: Fender unveils limited edition Player II Series refresh, with the Strat, Tele, Precision and Jazz Basses refinished in dazzling Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen pictured in the studio together. Lukather wears a white sleeveless T-shirt. Van Halen wears a grey longsleeve. Studio equipment can be seen in the background.

“There is no one who can do this process with me as well as he can”: Alex Van Halen says he is working with Steve Lukather to complete a new Van Halen album
Fender Player II Limited Edition 3-Color Sunburst Sparkle series: the Precision Bass, Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass get a limited edition makeover for 2025.

“A stage-ready guitar with contemporary updates to power your performance ”: Fender unveils limited edition Player II Series refresh, with the Strat, Tele, Precision and Jazz Basses refinished in dazzling Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst
See more latest
Most Popular
Fender Player II Limited Edition 3-Color Sunburst Sparkle series: the Precision Bass, Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass get a limited edition makeover for 2025.
“A stage-ready guitar with contemporary updates to power your performance ”: Fender unveils limited edition Player II Series refresh, with the Strat, Tele, Precision and Jazz Basses refinished in dazzling Sparkle 3-Color Sunburst
The Bangles
“I knew that to do something so blatantly pop… there was a resistance”: Guitarist in huge ‘80s power-pop band says she had reservations about their biggest hit, which was released shortly before they broke up
Phil X
“I never would have approached anything associated with suicide for a song, but after I heard about Chris Cornell’s passing I wrote that lyric”: Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X digs deep on his new album
Nick Cave, Flea and a bear
“What is this garbage?”: 25 years on, Nick Cave has made his peace with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and reveals what happened when Flea came face to face with a bear…
Steve Lukather and Eddie Van Halen pictured in the studio together. Lukather wears a white sleeveless T-shirt. Van Halen wears a grey longsleeve. Studio equipment can be seen in the background.
“There is no one who can do this process with me as well as he can”: Alex Van Halen says he is working with Steve Lukather to complete a new Van Halen album
Ben Eller
“Playing the parts of one of my favorite guitarists ever is no easy task, but it was a joy”: YouTuber Ben Eller thanks fans and his Mastodon bandmates after stepping in to replace the departed Brent Hinds at the last minute
Rush
“It didn't take more than a few minutes before we started getting emails from all kinds of drummers”: Rush’s Alex Lifeson reveals the rush to replace Neil Peart
Denmark Street Writers Retreat
“It's our passion to bring songwriting back to the historic heart of the West End”: An all-new, star-studded writer’s retreat is aiming help make history in London’s iconic Denmark Street
A happy young boy tunes an acoustic guitar
“We haven’t forgotten the situation of folks affected by Helene. You are the comfortable rocking chair of America’s musical front porch”: US radio host organises free instrument giveaway to communities hit by Hurricane Helene
Vinnie Paul
“My cookbook will be called 'Drumming Up An Appetite With Vinnie Paul'. How clever is that?”: 15 years in the making, the dearly departed Pantera drummer’s cookbook is finally ready to rock