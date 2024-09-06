For sale (again): the guitar Noel Gallagher once called ‘the best in the world’

The guitar that Noel Gallagher once praised as ‘the best’ is up for sale once more. It’s one of 60 Oasis-related items that will go under the hammer at the Propstore online auction in November.

There are handwritten lyrics of Noel's, Liam’s tambourine and several of Noel’s guitars. Even a golf buggy that the elder Gallagher once owned.

The guitar though is a beautiful is a Custom Shop Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine and we reckon it’s the third time it’s been sold all in all. It’s expected to fetch between £200,000 and £400,000 at the auction.

After using it extensively on the Be Here Now album and accompanying tour, Noel sold it in the late 90s and since then it has had something of a convoluted ownership history…

In an interview with Spin magazine in 1997, Noel said "It's not one of the best guitars, it's the best guitar. The thing about that guitar is it's got that extra... you know what I mean? When you've got everything turned all the way up, this one gives you more. It goes to 11."

The handwritten lyrics include Wonderwall, which is likely to go for between £4000 and £8000 and lyrics for both Supersonic and Live Forever autographed by both Gallagher brothers that could fetch between £3000 and £6000.

And yes, there’s the golf buggy, which was originally a gift to Noel from his first wife Meg Matthews. The guitarist apparently used to cavort around his Buckinghamshire estate on it and in a nod to Beatles’ history has similar paintwork to John Lennon’s psychedelic Rolls Royce. That is likely to set you back somewhere between £5000 and £10,000.

All the items in the auction will be available to view at the Cumberland Hotel near Marble Arch in London from October 18 to 20. All proceeds from the auction will go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The auction’s timing couldn’t have be better timed with interest in Oasis at a peak not seen since the late 1990s.

On the back of the incredible demand for tickets to next year’s reunion shows, several of the band’s singles re-entered the Top 75 last week and three of the top five places in the Album chart are nailed down by Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory and their greatest hits album Time Flies.

For more info, and to register your interest in the auction, head to propstore.com