Shredders, assemble! Up to $400 off select Charvel models is one of the best offers you'll see this Black Friday

Charvel’s Black Friday savings at Sweetwater are here, and if you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a premium shred machine, the moment has arrived. With discounts reaching up to $400 , these high-performance guitars are now more affordable than ever.

This sale covers the popular Pro-Mod Style 1 model, blending classic Strat-inspired designs with the precision and performance expected from modern shredding guitars. Let’s take a look at some standouts from the Sweetwater Black Friday sale.

Firstly, one of the best deals in Sweetwater’s Black Friday lineup is the Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS FR M , with a huge $400 discount. The standout Aqua Flake finish catches the eye, but this guitar isn’t all looks - it’s built to perform. The combination of a Seymour Duncan TB-4 JB humbucker and two SSL-6 Flat Strat single coils delivers versatile tones, whether you’re in the mood for high-gain leads or smooth, articulate cleans. A speed neck and a satin maple fretboard with a compound radius allow for effortless playing and blistering shredding. With $400 off, this model delivers premium performance for a price that’s hard to beat.

Next in line is the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH , which has seen a $200 price drop. This model is perfect for players who want the no-nonsense design and tone-shaping power of a classic HH configuration. The push-pull system allows you to split the humbuckers into single coils, offering more tonal variety than your standard humbucker setup. Whether you're after spanky, clean tones or full-throttle high-gain sounds, this Pro-Mod So-Cal has got you covered. And for the players who love their dive bombs, the Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo is perfect for experimenting with, without having to worry about snapping strings. For $699, this Charvel is an achievable entry into high-performance guitars without breaking the bank.

Lastly, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS FR M stands as one of the most well-rounded guitars in this sale, with $300 off its regular price. The HSS pickup configuration gives you the best of both worlds: tight, aggressive humbucker tones for high-gain riffs, combined with the clarity and definition of single coils for your cleaner playing. The maple neck, reinforced with graphite rods, can handle even the most extreme dive bombs via the Floyd Rose 1000 Series tremolo. Whether you're into heavy chugging or intricate solo runs, this guitar delivers every time. For shredders who demand versatility, this is an absolute steal.

With Charvel’s Black Friday discounts at Sweetwater , now is the ideal time to grab a guitar that will elevate your playing without maxing out your budget. Charvel isn’t a brand that has ludicrous price tags at the best of times, however, during this Black Friday sale, these high performance guitars have been brought well within reach.