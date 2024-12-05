“Reimagined for the 21st century by renowned British luthier Patrick James Eggle”: Shergold unveils Masquerader Standard Series, an affordably priced, imaginatively spec’d S-style with a P-90/humbucker combo
The Masquerader is a jack of many trades with a versatile pickup pairing, lightweight build and locking tuners
Shergold Guitars has unveiled the Masquerader Standard, offering its super-versatile Patrick James Eggle-designed S-style at a more approachable price point.
The market for electric guitars under 500 bucks is keenly contested. Players are not wanting for choice. It pays, then, for brands to differentiate themselves, to offer something that the others don’t. On that count, the Masquerader Standard could have quite a case; it has a lot that makes it worth auditioning.
For a start, that PJE design is perennially underrated. We haven’t played a Masquerader we did not like. The Classic Series resurrected the British guitar brand, which was once played in anger by the likes of Joy Division and Genesis.
The Masquerader was presented with a variety of electric guitar pickup configurations, and featured an upscale build that belied its price point (expect to pay around £765). Its body shape strikes the right balance between vintage and modern. Shergold puts it best: “This modern reinvention of the iconic British guitar makes a polite nod to its 1970s heritage, then quickly heads off in its own new direction.”
This Standard Series version is cut from the same cloth, and once more you’ve got an interesting pickup configuration here, with a neck-positioned P-90 partnered by an uncovered humbucker at the bridge, both with Alnico V magnets.
A three-way blade-style selector switch is positioned by volume and tone controls. And there's no skimping here. Shergold has used 500K pots so they should have a nice taper.
Of course, guitars are but wood, metal, and artificial bone (the nut here is), so they all weigh a little differently but Shergold estimates that these hit the scales at the magical 8lb mark. They are not heavyweights.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
Shergold has used solid poplar for the bodies. Necks are roasted Canadian maple and are bolted to the body, topped with a laurel fingerboard with a Gibson-esque 12” radius and inlaid with one of the brand’s signature details, the lined fret markers.
They look cool. Don’t worry if you think they are a little minimalistic; there are also side dot markers markers to help you navigate the Masquerader Standard’s 22 medium-jumbo nickel frets.
There’s a real plug-in-and play vibe about these electric guitars. There’s no messing around with a vibrato. There’s a tidy six-saddle chrome bridge hardtail, and, remarkably for the price, there is a set of locking tuners, too. Not bad.
Shergold is offering the Masquerader Standard in high-gloss Quartz White and Astral Blue, both with black pickguards, and they are available now. For more details, head over to Shergold Guitars.
“That same, authentic syrupy sound onto your pedalboard without breaking the bank!”: Having unveiled super-affordable Klon and Tone Bender clones, Behringer unveils a $69 take on the Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe
“Now you can forego the frustrating searches, the vintage pricing and the worry of aged-out parts and obtain a brand new Mark IIC+”: Mesa/Boogie reissues the Holy Grail tube amp famously used by Metallica
Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars and guitar culture since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.
“That same, authentic syrupy sound onto your pedalboard without breaking the bank!”: Having unveiled super-affordable Klon and Tone Bender clones, Behringer unveils a $69 take on the Shin-Ei Uni-Vibe
“Now you can forego the frustrating searches, the vintage pricing and the worry of aged-out parts and obtain a brand new Mark IIC+”: Mesa/Boogie reissues the Holy Grail tube amp famously used by Metallica