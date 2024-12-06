“Each toy is designed in house and rigorously tested by our dogs on staff”: Schecter has a treat for the player who doesn’t mind a squeak or two and some bark in the mix

Here is one for all you guitar players out there whose biggest fans can hear all the high notes that the humans can’t – Schecter has branched out into dog toys.

Sure, Schecter has never been afraid to roll out a bold design, to think outside of the box. This is the brand that makes Zakk Wylde’s dreams come true with the continued weaponisation of the metal guitar, that made Machine Gun Kelly an electric guitar in the shape of razor blade.

But the California gear company might surprise everyone with its latest noise-makers, the Chompest and Humbarker. What more evidence do we need to declare this the golden era of the aftermarket electric guitar pickup, when we lay our eyes upon the Humbarker?

This PAF clone forgoes the usual nickel, chrome or gold coverings, preferring a golden shade of plush. It’s a pup for pups, and the design reflects this.

Dogs are faithful, goofy, fun, loyal and, as we have found to our cost, not a fan of tape echo oscillation. But the canine demographic is not know for its soldering skills. No problem. The Humbarker has the wiring loom attached, a thick piece of rope – perfect for your dog to get its slobbery chops around.

(Image credit: Schecter)

The Chompest, meanwhile, is for the Shecter super-fans; it’s a plush reproduction of the Schecter headstock, squeaker inside.

No other spec details are available but we are presuming it has a set of Rover tuners – having just released a headless signature guitar for Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates, Schecter would have a lot of spare headstocks lying around should your dog prefer to get their teeth into something a bit tougher. Write in, they'd probably send you one. They love dogs there; some are in their employ, working on QC, toy division.

“Each toy is designed in house and rigorously tested by our dogs on staff,” says Schecter. “We believe that every dog deserves the best, and our unique, Schecter dog toys aim to provide hours of entertainment for your best friend. With every strum and every tail wag, we’re dedicated to making a difference in the lives of musicians and their pets.”

(Image credit: Schecter)

All of this is for a good cause. Schecter is raising money for animal adoption and dog rescue services, a project it has been involved with for over 15 years, donating “close to” $100,000. The net proceeds from these new dog toys will go towards local shelters and rescue services.

“What began as a small initiative inspired by our vice president’s love of his adopted boxers has grown into a cornerstone of who we are,” says Schecter. “Our efforts and donations have supported the rehabilitation and rehoming of hundreds of dogs, providing essential resources, medical care, and fostering programs. This enduring commitment reflects our belief that, much like music, love and care for animals enriches our lives, creating purpose that resonates far beyond the music industry.”

The Humbarker is priced $18.99 (and is about the size of a standard poodle’s head). The Chompest is priced $17.99. Both have been voiced especially for the tone hound in your life, and give you a real squeak that those amp modellers just can't replicate. For more details, head over to Schecter.